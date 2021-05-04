St. Charles County reminds building owners, pool operators to use caution when restoring water systems

COVID-19 led to reduced use for many buildings and outdoor recreation areas over the past year. As employees return to their offices and outdoor establishments reopen, businesses will restore water systems. The St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection joins the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in reminding building management about water quality concerns.

“If systems remain stagnant for long periods, there is a chance for contamination of the water quality to occur,” Division of Environmental Health and Protection Director Ryan Tilley reminds. “From bacteria and other waterborne germs to metals and more, these contaminants can threaten public safety and damage plumbing or equipment if operators don’t take necessary precautions before reactivating their water systems.”

Tilley echoes EPA recommendations that building owners, pool operators and others consult with a plumber and take precautions when restoring water systems for public use:

Evaluate the age of the system and inspect areas that may have had past problems.

Drain and clean pipes, water storage systems, water heaters and machinery connected to water lines according to manufacturer’s recommendations.

Flush the system to remove and replace any additional standing water.

Consult with your public water provider.

Public Health Concerns

Although the U.S. public water system is one of the safest in the world, contamination can occur. If left untreated, these waterborne germs can infect the stomach, lungs, eyes, skin, and brain. Most who become exposed to these germs suffer minor illness, but certain groups are at higher risk for serious complications.

Legionnaires disease (caused by Legionella bacteria) is one of those serious illnesses spread through contaminated water systems. Legionella grows in unchecked building water systems and is spread when individuals breathe in contaminated water droplets from the air. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include fever, cough, chills, headaches and muscle aches and usually begin 2-10 days after exposure. The disease can be treated with antibiotics, but 1-in-10 who get sick from Legionnaires disease die from complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a toolkit for controlling Legionella.