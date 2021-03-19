St. Charles County Recorder of Deeds offers online marriage license application

One of the most important to-do’s before saying “I do!” is to apply for a marriage license within 30 days before your ceremony. To make this process easier for couples, the St. Charles County Recorder of Deeds offers an online marriage license application.

“As we continue to adjust to the pandemic, we’ve made the marriage license application process more efficient and safer by cutting the in-person appointment time in half,” says Recorder of Deeds Mary Dempsey. “This enhancement helps improve our services overall and makes the process much smoother when couples come in to complete the final steps to receive their license.”

Couples can find a link to the secure application and a list of qualifications and required documentation at sccmo.org/MarriageLicense. After completing the application, the applicants will receive an email verifying it was received. Couples must then appear together in person at the Recorder of Deeds service window, located in the County Administration Building at 201 N. Second Street in St. Charles, to present their government-issued ID, verify and sign the application, and pay the $57 license fee by cash ($58.90 with service fee by credit card). Marriage licenses are issued 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday, on a first come, first served basis; no appointments are taken. The couple leaves with the marriage license, which must be signed by an officiant and two witnesses on the day of the ceremony. A self-addressed, stamped envelope also is provided for the officiant to mail the license back to the Recorder of Deeds within 15 days of the ceremony. Once returned, staff records the license and mails a certified copy and keepsake version to the couple.

For more information, email recorder@sccmo.org, or call 636-949-7505.