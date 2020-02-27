St. Charles County recognizes nine restaurants for food safety excellence

To recognize outstanding efforts for food safety, sanitation and employee education by licensed food providers, the St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection is pleased to present its annual 24 Carrot Gold Food Safety Excellence Awards.

The following nine establishments are receiving the award for excellence in 2019:

APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL + BAR – 2921 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Charles

– 2921 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Charles CENTERPOINTE HOSPITAL – 4801 Weldon Spring Parkway, Weldon Spring

– 4801 Weldon Spring Parkway, Weldon Spring GROTTO GRILL – 5074 Highway P, Flint Hill

– 5074 Highway P, Flint Hill POTBELLY SANDWICH SHOP – 1950 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles

– 1950 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – 7821 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie

– 7821 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie RUMA’S DELI – 1500 Elm Street, St. Charles

– 1500 Elm Street, St. Charles STEFANINA’S PIZZERIA & RESTAURANT – 3002 Winghaven Boulevard, O’Fallon

– 3002 Winghaven Boulevard, O’Fallon STONE SOUP COTTAGE – 5809 Highway N, Cottleville

– 5809 Highway N, Cottleville TEQUILA MEXICAN RESTAURANT – 2641 Muegge Road, St. Charles

“During routine inspections on several occasions throughout the year, the 2019 24 Carrot Gold Food Safety Excellence Award recipients demonstrated that they place a high value on the well-being of their customers through consistently good practices by their employees,” Division Director Ryan Tilley says. “Far too often, we only hear about food providers in a negative light for low-quality service and/or poor conditions. Our 24 Carrot facilities — both this year’s winners and previous recipients — are shining examples that hard work and care for customers pays off.”

To be nominated for this award, a facility must possess a valid St. Charles County Food Establishment Permit and be in good standing with the Department of Public Health. Winners cannot have critical inspection violations within the year or accumulate more than six non-critical violations — a remarkable accomplishment considering that inspections occur with no advanced notice for the establishments. In addition, a food safety certification class must be completed by at least 90 percent of the facility’s managers. To view the entire list of award winners since 2007, please visit sccmo.org/24Carrot.

The division’s five Environmental Public Health specialists conduct regular inspections of the more than 1,900 St. Charles County-licensed permanent, mobile and temporary food service providers. Inspections are based on a starting score of 100, with points deducted for various violations. To help customers discover establishments’ food service ratings, the department displays inspection information on its website, sccmo.org/Food, and requires establishments to post their most recent inspections in a prominent location as a part of the Food Code.