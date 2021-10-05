St. Charles County Public Health to provide free Pfizer vaccinations, boosters Oct. 13

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health (DPH) will host a COVID-19 mass vaccination event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wed., Oct. 13 at the St. Charles Family Arena, located at 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles. First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine will be administered to eligible individuals during the drive-through operation. Appointments are required.

Who is Eligible?

Individuals ages 12 and older are eligible to receive first or second doses of Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the vaccination.

Booster vaccinations are available to those who meet guidelines issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). See below for DHSS guidelines.

Immunocompromised individuals (ages 16 and older) who have completed the vaccine regimen for the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive an additional dose of that product at least 28 days after receiving their second dose.

According to DHSS guidelines updated last week, individuals eligible for booster vaccinations are those who completed the two-dose regimen for the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior to receiving the booster vaccination and who are:

Age 65 or older.

Ages 18-64 and have an underlying medical condition.

Ages 18-64 and have an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of living or working in an occupational or institutional setting.

How to Schedule an Appointment?

Appointments to participate in the mass vaccination event may be scheduled online at sccmo.org/COVIDVaccineSignUp or by calling St. Charles County’s COVID Hotline at 636-949-1899. The ability to schedule appointments for this event will end at 7 a.m., on Oct. 13. When scheduling an appointment, individuals must provide:

Full name

Date of birth

Eligibility to receive booster dose.

Desired time for the appointment.

What to Bring to the Vaccination Appointment?

To improve efficiency, individuals should arrive within 10 minutes of their scheduled appointment and follow staff direction while at the Family Arena. For the appointment, individuals will need:

Photo identification.

Their personal COVID vaccination card or a photo copy of this card.

Evidence of employment, for verification of eligibility status within specified industries.

A copy of the appointment confirmation.

A mask to wear when interacting with staff.

Moderna or Janssen Vaccinations

While boosters for the Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet approved by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DHSS, first and second (if applicable) doses are available in the community. DPH will not be administering these products during the Oct. 13 vaccination event, but individuals can receive them through other community events in St. Charles County or by making an appointment through St. Charles County’s Immunization Clinic at 636-949-1899. For a list of upcoming vaccination events in St. Charles County, visit sccmo.org/COVIDvaccine.