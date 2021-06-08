St. Charles County Public Health offers free COVID vaccinations at St. Peters City Hall June 17

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 2-5 p.m., on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. Peters City Hall. The free clinic will provide first and second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine to help individuals become fully vaccinated against the illness.

The indoor, sit-down vaccination event is open to anyone eligible for vaccination, regardless of residency. Individuals ages 12 and older (for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine) or 18 and older (for the Janssen vaccine) can schedule appointments by calling 636-949-1899 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday – Friday, or they may walk in without an appointment. Those ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the vaccination.

St. Peters City Hall is located at One St. Peters Centre Boulevard. The vaccinations will be administered in the Cultural Arts Centre’s Meeting Room “C” in the west wing of City Hall.

A second dose vaccination clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m., Thursday, July 8 at St. Peters City Hall.

Why Get Vaccinated?

Vaccination is proving to be an effective way for protecting individuals from getting sick and preventing the spread of COVID-19 illness to others. Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the Janssen vaccine, are necessary for maximum protection against the virus. An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final necessary dose. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government announced that fully vaccinated individuals can resume many pre-pandemic activities, including:

Gathering with others without a mask or social distancing, except where required by federal, state, or local laws and organizations.

Avoiding testing or quarantining after exposure, unless symptoms develop.

Traveling with fewer restrictions and avoiding quarantining after returning home.

For additional information on vaccinations and efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Charles County, visit sccmo.org/COVID.