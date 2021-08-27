St. Charles County Public Health offers additional vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals

Medical research shows that individuals with compromised immune systems may have a reduced ability to respond to vaccines and that the standard two-dose regimen of the COVID-19 vaccine may not produce the same degree of protection against COVID and circulating variants for those individuals as it does for others.

New data shows that a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines increases the effectiveness of the protection for immunocompromised individuals. Individuals who are immunocompromised should consult with their personal health care provider to discuss these additional recommended precautions and to address any questions they may have before they decide whether to take a third vaccination.

Upon recommendation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State of Missouri has authorized vaccine providers to begin administering additional vaccinations to those who are immunocompromised and who have had a full regime of a COVID mRNA vaccine. The St. Charles County Department of Public Health now offers these additional vaccinations to those who meet the designated criteria. Following federal and state guidelines, individuals will receive the same product for this third dose as they received for their first and second dose series. The guidance does not support an additional vaccination at this time for those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however additional research is ongoing, and the department continues to monitor FDA for information concerning Janssen.

For information on upcoming vaccination events in St. Charles County, visit sccmo.org/COVIDvaccine or call 636-949-1899 to schedule an appointment.