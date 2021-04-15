St. Charles County Public Health administers 50,000th COVID-19 vaccination

St. Charles County is operating drive-through Covid-19 vaccination events today, Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17 at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

During today’s drive-through vaccination operation at the Family Arena, the Department of Public Health administered its 50,000th COVID-19 vaccination to registered, eligible individuals since vaccination began in December 2020. To recognize this achievement, County Executive Steve Ehlmann, Department of Public Health staff, volunteers and community partners celebrated the milestone at a ceremony on the Family Arena parking lot.

At The Department of Public Health, community partners and dedicated volunteers will operate first and second dose vaccination clinics for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna products this week by appointment only at the Family Arena in St. Charles – the department is not able to accommodate anyone who does not have an appointment at its vaccination events.

These events will operate using the drive-through method. Notifications regarding the opportunity to schedule appointments are being distributed. More than 12,000 appointments are scheduled for this three-day operation, including more than 4,500 first- and second-dose appointments on Thursday alone.