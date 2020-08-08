St. Charles County Police: Suspect shot after burglary, pursuit in St. Charles County

At 3:49 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a burglary at a home on Highway H in St. Charles County. The homeowner confronted the suspect and the suspect fired shots. St. Charles County Police responded and pursued the suspect and set up spike strips which resulted in four flat tires.

The suspect continued driving, shot at officers, and flourished his weapon at passing cars. A police negotiator had cell phone contact with the suspect during the pursuit and the suspect threatened officers and a passenger in the car.

The suspect came to stop in a field in West Alton, where he and the passenger jumped out of the car. The suspect shot at police from behind his car and officers returned fire. The suspect was shot twice by police and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries He later died.

The passenger was not injured and is being questioned. The St. Charles County Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.