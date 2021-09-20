St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center offers fall specials to help animals find loving homes

Dogs and cats of all ages, sizes and activity levels are now available at St. Charles County’s Pet Adoption Center, located at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. To encourage adoptions and help find loving homes for shelter pets, Division of Humane Services staff offers several Fall Adoption Specials, including:

$10 adoption fee for any animal who has been at the Pet Adoption Center longer than 30 days

$30 adoption fee for any dog or cat older than 4 months of age

$60 adoption fee for puppies or kittens under 4 months of age

“Animal shelters are traditionally more crowded at this time of year, but the Pet Adoption Center is close to its capacity this fall,” Division of Humane Services Director Katie Willis says. “Dogs, cats and other animals are at their best when cared for by loving families in forever homes. We offer these Fall Adoption Specials to appeal to families who are looking for the perfect pet and ready to open their homes and hearts to our amazing animals.”

Adopting through the Pet Adoption Center offers a great value. The adoption fee includes a thorough health examination, initial vaccinations, a spay or neuter service, microchipping and a County rabies license — services that are not always included when adopting elsewhere. To view available animals, visit sccmo.org/pets or call 636-949-7387 to schedule an appointment to visit the facility.

Located across from St. Charles Community College, the Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays). As an added convenience, the shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Choosing the Right Pet for Your Family

“Connecting the right pet with the right family is the goal of the Pet Adoption Center staff,” Willis notes. “Through careful examination, our staff will work with interested adopters to find the best animal for all situations. By making good matches between owners and their chosen pets, the animals can make a smooth and successful transition into their new homes.”

To help create the perfect match, Pet Adoption Center staff encourages adopters to consider several important questions before narrowing down their search, including:

What is your preferred age for the animal? Puppies or kittens require extra time, patience and exercise, while older animals may have established behaviors and routines.

Puppies or kittens require extra time, patience and exercise, while older animals may have established behaviors and routines. Is breed important to you, and if yes, which ones are desired? Adopters should recognize that various breeds of dogs and cats can present different personality traits, demeanor and physical needs.

Adopters should recognize that various breeds of dogs and cats can present different personality traits, demeanor and physical needs. What is your family status and living arrangements for your home? Whether you live in a small apartment or have a fenced-in backyard can help determine the right animal. And, certain breeds fare better with young children or other pets than others.

Whether you live in a small apartment or have a fenced-in backyard can help determine the right animal. And, certain breeds fare better with young children or other pets than others. Do you prefer an active animal or a couch pet? Every pet has a different personality, but certain animals and particular breeds are more adept at running miles through the neighborhood, while others prefer to curl up on your lap.

Tips for Welcoming Home a New Dog or Cat

Bringing home a new pet is a big adjustment — both for the animal and its family. To ease the transition, consider:

Providing a small, quiet area where the dog or cat can be alone.

Arranging set locations for food and water bowls — and the litter box for a cat — to develop a routine.

Removing potential dangers and areas of curiosity that could hurt the animal or cherished family treasures.

Establishing firm rules for the pet and family members.

Pet Fostering for Those Who Cannot Adopt

For families that are unable to commit to full-time pet ownership, the Division of Humane Services also operates a robust pet foster program. Foster families care for animals in a safe setting to prepare the pet for future adoption. In the quiet comfort of a private home, foster parents can socialize dogs or cats with other people or pets and provide behavioral clues that can be used to improve connection with families interested in adoption. The division helps foster families by providing food and care supplies, veterinary treatment and most medications as needed, and 24-hour support. For information on applying to become a pet foster, visit sccmo.org/PetFoster or call 636-949-7387.

To learn more about pet adoptions and services provided through the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center, visit sccmo.org/PAC or call 636-949-7387.