St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

A St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized. The County’s Department of Public Health was notified early this morning by the state lab.

The employee last worked at the facility, located at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, on March 20. The Center closed to the public on March 25 and is taking appointments only for reclaiming lost animals by calling 636-979-7387. No other information is being released about the employee.

Per Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, Public Health has started contact tracing and investigations on employees at the center and will follow appropriate protocol for cleaning as well.

For more information and precautions for COVID-19, as well as updates, when available, visit sccmo.org/COVID. Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.

