St. Charles County Parks offering virtual programming

Since guests can’t come to us, we’re coming to them!

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is sharing virtual programming videos on Facebook between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Round up the family and discover nature and history in fun and exciting ways, from the comfort of your own home. Join St. Charles County Parks and our expert interpretive staff as we make crafts, explore the outdoors, learn valuable life skills and tour historic buildings in our parks.

So far, here are some of the videos that have been offered:

Black Powder/Flint Lock Rifles

Turkey Calls

Youth Activity Park Tour

April Nature Walk at Veterans Tribute Park

Heritage Museum Artifacts – Vintage Cameras

Candle Making at the Daniel Boone Home

Borgmann Grist Mill at the Daniel Boone Home

Heritage Museum Spotlight – Women in Baseball

Broemmelsiek Park Tour

Youth Activity Park Skate Lessons

Frontier Fiddles

Playing Disc Golf

Tour the Daniel Boone Home

Discover Bats and Birds

Firestarting with Flint and Steel

Follow the St. Charles County Parks Department’s Facebook page and enjoy new videos as they are uploaded.