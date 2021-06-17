St. Charles County Parks offering paddleboarding lessons at The Park at New Melle Lakes

Weekend water fun is available for guests 12 and up with St. Charles County Parks! Join Park Rangers for Stand-Up Paddleboarding Lessons all summer long at The Park at New Melle Lakes:
• 2:30 – 4 p.m. and 4:30 – 6 p.m., Saturday, June 19
• 2:30 – 4 p.m. and 4:30 – 6 p.m., Sunday June 20
• 5 – 6:30 and 7 – 8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 26
• 2:30 – 4 p.m. and 4:30 – 6 p.m., Friday, July 9
• 2:30 – 4 p.m. and 4:30 – 6 p.m., Sunday, July 11
• 2:30 – 4 p.m. and 4:30 – 6 p.m., Friday, July 16
• 6 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 24
• 10 – 11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13
• 2:30 – 4 p.m. and 4:30 – 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14
• 10 – 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 5.
These exciting classes take place on the 25-acre lake and cost $10 each; pre-registration required. Visit http://bit.ly/2021PaddleboardingLessons to reserve your board today!
