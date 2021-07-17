70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Events » St. Charles County Parks offer unique and affordable venues for all occasions
St. Charles County Parks offer unique and affordable venues for all occasions

Jul. 17, 2021
Old Peace Chapel at Lindenwood Park

Whether you’re a party planner seeking to reserve a beautiful space for that special occasion, or a newly engaged couple looking for the perfect ceremony and reception venue, St. Charles County Parks has something for everyone.

The possibilities are nearly limitless and can fit any budget! Indoor facilities come with tables and chairs; outdoor shelters come with spacious picnic tables. Rental fees vary for each site and can accommodate 50 to hundreds of guests.

  • Outdoor Natural Park Settings
    Ask about reserving a scenic area in the park for a ceremony or other special occasion. The costs to reserve these spaces vary. 

For more information about all of our venues, visit the Party and Special Events Rentals page on our website. Our new Wedding Brochure also is available!

To schedule a tour of a facility, call us at 636-949-7535 to make an appointment.

