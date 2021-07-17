St. Charles County Parks offer unique and affordable venues for all occasions

Whether you’re a party planner seeking to reserve a beautiful space for that special occasion, or a newly engaged couple looking for the perfect ceremony and reception venue, St. Charles County Parks has something for everyone.

The possibilities are nearly limitless and can fit any budget! Indoor facilities come with tables and chairs; outdoor shelters come with spacious picnic tables. Rental fees vary for each site and can accommodate 50 to hundreds of guests.

Hilltop Group Area at Broemmelsiek Park near Wentzville

$300 weekends and weekdays Broemmelsiek Shelter 7 at Broemmelsiek Park near Wentzville

$175 weekends and weekdays Lakeside Pavilion at Indian Camp Creek Park near Wentzville

$120 weekends and weekdays Sammelmann Shelter at Veterans Tribute Park near Weldon Spring

$120 weekends and weekdays



Outdoor Natural Park Settings

Ask about reserving a scenic area in the park for a ceremony or other special occasion. The costs to reserve these spaces vary.

For more information about all of our venues, visit the Party and Special Events Rentals page on our website. Our new Wedding Brochure also is available!

To schedule a tour of a facility, call us at 636-949-7535 to make an appointment.