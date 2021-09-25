St. Charles County Parks offer thrills and chills this Halloween season

Whether you enjoy getting spooked or prefer not-so-scary fun, St. Charles County Parks and Recreation has a Halloween event for you! Join us for these “Spooktacular” weekend happenings during October:

Jack-O-Glow Walk

5-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15

St. Charles County Heritage Museum

1630 Heritage Landing in St. Peters

Bring the family out to the museum for a fun jack-o-lantern walk and pumpkin carving contest hosted by St. Charles County Parks, Great Rivers Greenway, and Fresh Thyme Markets. This festive event is back for its third year and features 100 pumpkins carved by residents that will illuminate the outside of the museum and one mile of the adjoining paved Centennial Trail. Pumpkin carving is outside the museum and takes place from 5 to 7 p.m.; the Jack-O-Glow Walk is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The cost to carve a pumpkin is $3 each and pre-registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/2021JackOGlowWalk or call the museum at 636-255-6000 to reserve a pumpkin. Carvers must bring their own tools and have their pumpkin ready to display by 7 p.m. Carved pumpkins will go home with contestants after the event ends. Prizes will be awarded for the top three best carvings and the best family or group costume.

The Jack-O-Glow Walk also includes festive music, a scavenger hunt with prizes, and a variety of outdoor yard games. Moving Munchies food truck will have tasty eats available for purchase, and candy, soda and water also will be available for purchase from the park. Admission to walk the illuminated trail is free and registration not required.

Spirits of the Past

6-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16

The Historic Daniel Boone Home

1868 Highway F in Defiance

Dark tales and superstitions of the 1800s are brought to life at The Historic Daniel Boone Home. Walk through lantern-lit paths in the historic park, listen to stories of the past, and, if you dare, hear the eerie Legend of Sleepy Hollow by renowned storyteller Anne Williams. Limited tickets are available to reserve between 6 and 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per person in advance; tickets are $12 at the door until they sell out. Upon arrival, guests will be assigned a time to tour the Boone Home. Each tour is limited to 15 people. Guests may visit vignettes located in the village buildings before and

after their Boone Home tour. Each vignette will repeat every 8-10 minutes. No flash photography or video recording is allowed inside the Boone Home. Visit https://bit.ly/2021SpiritsOfThePast or call the park at 636-798-2005 to make a reservation.

Mini Monster Mash

6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22

Kinetic Park

7801 Town Square Avenue in Dardenne Prairie

Join in the fun of a not-so-spooky Halloween party at Kinetic Park! Children ages 8 and under are invited to put on their favorite costumes and join parks staff to decorate mini pumpkins, play Halloween-themed games, and enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa. All the little ghosts and goblins will get a candy-filled goodie bag to take home. The cost of this exciting event is $5 per child. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Visit http://bit.ly/MiniMonsterMash or call the park at 636-561-4964. After the event, participants and their families are welcome to stay and play in the park! Enjoy the nation’s largest asphalt pump track, the state’s largest outdoor skatepark, a new Bike Playground and Skills Area, the 30-foot indoor rock-climbing wall and gaming area, and more! Participants must have their own bike, skateboard, inline skates or scooter to ride. A helmet and waiver are required.

Halloween Disc Golf Glow Tournament

7-11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22

The Park at New Melle Lakes

400 Foristell Road in New Melle

Get your drivers and putters ready for this spooky competition with cash prizes! This 18-hole contest features baskets lined with glowsticks to mark the course, which offers a mix of short and long holes that travel in and out of the woods. The event is limited to 72 players, and some LED lights will be available for purchase prior to the 7 p.m. start. Cost is $10 per person. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. on the day of the event.

Not-So-Spooky Kids Adventure

3-4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29

Towne Park

100 Towne Park Drive in Foristell

Kick off your child’s Halloween weekend with a “Spooktacular” story time and short hiking event in the park! Participants ages 4 and up are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes and meet Park Ranger Jake Dean for a Halloween-themed story and a not-so-spooky short walk on the trail—but who knows what creepy critters will be encountered in the woods? The hour-long program is free; registration is not necessary.

For more information about St. Charles County Parks’ Halloween happenings and other activities and classes planned, call 636-949-7535 or visit stccparks.org and click on “Activity Registration.”

Please note: Cancellations 15 calendar days or more prior to the start of a program will result in a refund minus a 15 percent processing fee. Refunds are not issued for amounts less than $20. Cancellations 14 calendar days or less from the start of the activity, camp or program will result in no refunds. This information also is printed on the event registration receipt.