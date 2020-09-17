St. Charles County parks offer chills and thrills this Halloween season

Get spooked or enjoy some not-so-scary family-friendly fun with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department this Halloween season. All ages are welcome to participate in spooktacular weekend events in St. Charles County Parks during the month of October. For the public’s safety, social distancing will be required in our parks and at our events.

The Jack-O-Glow Walk is back for a second season of pumpkin carving, followed by a pumpkin-lit stroll along trails in the park! Join the Parks Department for this magical event from 6 – 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing in St. Peters. Hosted by St. Charles County Parks, Great Rivers Greenway and Fresh Thyme Markets, this exciting event features 100 pumpkins carved by residents that will illuminate the outside of the museum and 1 mile of the adjoining paved Centennial Trail. Pumpkin carving is from 6 – 7 p.m. outside the museum. The cost to carve a pumpkin is $2 each and pre-registration is required by visiting http://bit.ly/2020JackOGlowWalk or calling the Parks Department at 636-949-7535. Carvers must bring their own tools and have their pumpkins ready to display by 7 p.m. Carved pumpkins will go home with contestants after the event ends. The Jack-O-Glow Walk is from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the top three best carvings and the best family or group costume! The night of community fun also includes festive music, a scavenger hunt with prizes, and a variety of outdoor yard games to play. Twisted Tacos, Taste of Mayberry Kettle Corn, candy and soda will be available for purchase throughout the night. Admission to walk the illuminated trail is free and registration is not required. Call the museum at 636-255-6000 for more information.

Tales and stories from the 1800s are brought to life from 6 – 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at Spirits of the Past at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1861 Highway F in Defiance. Walk through lantern-lit paths in the historic park, visit with conjure woman Aunt Hattie and, if you dare, hear the eerie Legend of Sleepy Hollow by renowned storyteller Anne Williams. To keep guests safe during the pandemic, this year’s event will consist of small groups participating in 1.5 hour guided experiences. Guests will tour the inside of the Boone Home and enjoy different vignettes throughout the village grounds and inside some of the buildings. Scheduled tour times are available to reserve between 6 and 9 p.m. and are limited to groups of 12. Reservations are required and will not be available at the door. Admission is $8 per person if pre-registered before Oct. 3; $10 after that date. For more information or to make a reservation, visit http://bit.ly/2020SpiritsOfThePast or call the park at 636-798-2005. The Historic Daniel Boone Home is on the St. Charles County list of the National Register of Historic Places.

The 18-hole disc golf course at The Park at New Melle Lakes will be glowing at the annual Halloween Disc Golf Glow Tournament from 6:30 – 11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23. Participants of all skill levels can compete for cash prizes at this nighttime contest where baskets lined with glowsticks mark the course. The competition begins at 6:30 p.m. and offers a mix of short and long holes that travel in and out of the woods in the park, located at 400 Foristell Road, New Melle. Cost is $10 per person; registration is from 5 – 6:15 p.m. on the day of the event only. The tournament is limited to 72 players, and a limited number of LED lights will be available for purchase prior to the tournament. For more information, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.