St. Charles County Parks cancels programs through April 3; parks remain open

The health and well-being of the community, guests and employees are of top priority to the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department. To align with guidance and recommendations from the St. Charles County Public Health Department, the Executive Order issued by the St. Charles County Executive and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, the Parks Department is suspending all recreation programs through April 3, 2020.

In addition, all indoor reservations that are larger than 50 people scheduled through May 10 will be rescheduled. Parks staff will be contacting those with reservations to make the changes.

All County Parks will remain open at this time.

The Covid-19 situation is rapidly evolving and additional measures may need to be taken as we all go through this together. Please stay informed on changes and updates by visiting our website, stccparks.org; Facebook, facebook.com/StCharlesCountyParks; or contacting us at 636-949-7535.