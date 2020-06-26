St. Charles County Parks and Rec to offer new guided bike tours

Dust off your bike! The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting two new programs during the months of July, August and October. “Senior Bike Rides” is geared toward guests 55 years and older and “Ride the Centennial” for participants 15 years and up.

Park Rangers will guide the way while making a few stops to talk about the highlights in each park. Riders must have their own bike, wear a helmet and be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines while participating in the following programs:

Senior Bike Rides

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Thursday, July 9 and Aug. 6

Klondike Park, 4600 Highway 94 S., Augusta

Calling all riders 55 years and older! Join us on a two-hour casual bike tour of scenic Klondike Park, nestled in the heart of Missouri Historic Wine Country. The adventure includes a trip on the Katy Trail and a stop for lunch at a local cafe. The program is free, but participants pay for their own meal. Pre-registration is required; participants should meet at Shelter #1 in the park.

Ride the Centennial

8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24

Centennial Trailhead at Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, St. Peters

Participants 15 years and older can see how St. Charles County trails are connected through an extensive regional trails network called Great Rivers Greenway. Join us on an intermediate level, 12-mile morning bike ride that connects rivers, parks and communities. We’ll start at the trailhead at St. Charles County Heritage Museum, ride the paved Centennial Trail to Bangert Island and then ride the more than three miles of natural trails on the island. Riders may bring a sack lunch, if desired.

To register for these free biking programs, visit stccparks.org or call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.