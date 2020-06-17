St. Charles County now under Phase 2 recovery; previous restrictions lifted

St. Charles County is now under Phase 2 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan outlined last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Phase 2 went into effect on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Previously issued restrictions are now lifted.

“Everyone who lives and works in St. Charles County has taken extraordinary steps to protect our community against the spread of COVID-19,” County Executive Steve Ehlmann says. “We appreciate the sacrifices made and celebrate the fact that these efforts have been successful in saving lives and limiting the spread of illness in this county.”

Recent community-wide testing offered at two St. Charles County locations last month, hosted by the State, resulted in 1,762 St. Charles County residents being tested. Only 13 positives were returned from that St. Charles County population, a positive test rate of just 0.7 percent. Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, Director of the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, noted that the department is closely monitoring for any resurgence, particularly in long-term care facilities. The department now has its own testing contract and will be able to test all suspected positives and persons with whom they have come in contact. This is especially important with people returning to normal because the number of contacts is increasing for each person with confirmed COVID-19.

Even though restrictions will be lifted, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health recommends that residents continue:

Practicing social distancing in public settings – maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and avoiding large group settings.

Wearing a mask when in public and unable to socially distance.

Washing hands and commonly touched surfaces often throughout the day.

Staying home and avoiding others when sick or if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued recommendations for nursing homes and congregate care facilities today, and Cianci-Chapman noted that St. Charles County will be following DHSS-issued guidelines and will revise current County orders to reflect these recommendations.

For more information on COVID-19 and St. Charles County’s efforts to reduce the spread of illness, visit sccmo.org/COVID. Residents who are concerned about potential exposure to the disease or who would like testing information should speak with their medical provider or call the St. Charles County COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899 for guidance.

For details about the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, visit governor.mo.gov.