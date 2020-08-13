St. Charles County Municipal Court offers defendants virtual court appearance option

The St. Charles County Municipal Court, located at 399 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters, is now offering a virtual court appearance option for defendants. The court handles traffic violations issued by the St. Charles County Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol, as well as cases involving violations of County ordinances.

“We are providing this alternative to help limit in-person appearances and for defendants who have health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Municipal Court Judge Joel Brett. “However, defendants still have the option to appear in person. The St. Charles County Municipal Court is following all guidelines set by the State of Missouri Supreme Court, including conducting health screenings and temperature checks, requiring masks, and allowing a limited number of defendants in the courtroom.”

The court is mailing notices about the availability of virtual court to defendants who have pending cases. Defendants will need to apply for this appearance option by completing the Defendant Virtual Court Appearance Request Form at sccmo.org/MunicipalCourt at least seven days prior to the in-person court date assigned.

To participate in virtual court, defendants must have a computer or mobile device with a camera and microphone, and internet access.

Once approved, defendants will receive a Zoom meeting invitation email containing a link to attend the virtual court appearance.

The virtual court appearance date issued is non-negotiable. If the defendant is unavailable for the assigned date, the defendant MUST appear on the in-person date.

If the defendant has technical difficulties on the virtual court appearance date assigned, they must contact the court at 636-949-1833 immediately.

For more information, contact the St. Charles County Municipal Court at 636-949-1833 or munict@sccmo.org.