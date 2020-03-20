St. Charles County limits gatherings to 10 or fewer starting Friday, March 20

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has announced that, effective at 12:01 a.m., Friday, March 20, recreational, social and entertainment gatherings will be limited to 10 or less.

County Executive Ehlmann says the decision will be monitored constantly with the region’s health care professionals. “As I’m sure everyone knows, this outbreak remains a rapidly changing and evolving situation,” says County Executive Ehlmann. “Our St. Charles County Department of Public Health is in constant contact with health care providers, and we are making decisions based on what is best for the health of our community.”

Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman strongly urges people who are sick to stay home. “This is not a ‘stay off the roads because they’re slippery’ directive,” he says. This virus is spreading from person-to-person very easily,” Cianci-Chapman says, “and it is vital that we all take all precautions available for the most vulnerable around us – those who are over 60 years of age and people with chronic medical conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

“If you are ill and feel you need to be tested, do not go to the emergency room, urgent care or your physician’s office without first calling,” Cianci-Chapman says. “You run the risk of infecting others who are there for different reasons.”

Those who have a fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing should call their healthcare provider. Any other concerns, please call the Public Health hotline at 636-949-1899.

The St. Charles County Public Health Department asks that everyone practice the following:

Stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible.

Wash hands frequently and often for 20 seconds using soap and water.

Use hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with household sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when sick, except to seek medical attention.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the St. Charles County Department of Public Health website at sccmo.org/COVID.