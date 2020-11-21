St. Charles County Libraries temporarily shift to enhanced curbside services

St. Charles City-County Library will temporarily shift to curbside delivery only starting on Monday, November 23, 2020. Due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County and recent closures of individual branches due to exposure, the Library is prioritizing the health and safety of customers and staff by temporarily closing in-branch library service.

While Library buildings are closed:

Customers can pick up items on hold using drive-up or curbside services. Details about curbside services, including hours and locations, are available at myLibrary.org.

WiFi service will be available in all Library parking lots.

Bookdrops will remain open.

Outreach services for the homebound will continue.

Customers can request book, movie, or music bundles from a favorite genre or about a specific topic, and pick up items curbside.

Beginning Wednesday, November 25, during curbside hours, customers can make appointments via phone for the following services:

One hour of in-branch desktop computer usage. (Masks are required while inside the Library.)

Print or fax services.

Chromebook computers for limited use on Library grounds.

Customers are asked to please contact the branch they want to visit for specific service information.

Library Director Jason Kuhl says, “As COVID exposure at several of our branches forced large numbers of our staff into quarantine, it became evident that we needed to shift to a service model that would enable us to continue to serve our customers while helping to safeguard the health and safety of all. As soon as the situation improves, we look forward to resuming in-branch Library services.”

Customers are reminded that myLibrary.org is always open, and myLibrary at Home offers online resources, virtual classes, and eBooks, music, and movies that can be accessed at any time.