St. Charles County launches ‘QLess” at municipal courts to improve safety, customer services in pandemic

Residents in St. Charles County soon will be able to avoid crowds and save time when they need to visit key County Government departments. Beginning Friday, Oct. 23, those needing to make an appearance at St. Charles County Municipal Court, located at 399 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters, can join a virtual queue from their mobile device or computer using the free QLess app.

QLess enhances customer experience by providing real-time status updates. Individuals have the option of waiting in their car or outdoors to avoid a crowded courtroom. Those without a mobile device, or opting not to use the app, should check in and seek assistance when they arrive at the Municipal Court building.

Later this year, more government buildings and services will be added to the QLess system, including Assessor, Collector of Revenue, Community Development, Finance, Human Resources, Recorder of Deeds, and Sheriff’s Office in the Administration Building at 201 N. Second Street in St. Charles, as well as the County’s Pet Adoption Center at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, and the Department of Public Health at 1650 Boone’s Lick Road in St. Charles.

“Government entities and businesses across the nation are facing the same issues we are with COVID-19,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “While we offer the option of accessing some services online, there are others—like pet adoption, passports, document deliveries and court appearances—that must be done in person. With QLess, we can eliminate long lines. Having fewer people in our buildings at one time will keep customers safer from the spread of disease.”

Based on their proximity to the County building where their appointment is located, residents can remain at home, in their car, or tend to other business until they are notified via text that it is time to head toward the service location. A spot in line can be managed by text commands that enable users to request more time, leave the line, ask for help, cancel an appointment, or be notified of the time remaining before they reach the front of the line.

QLess capabilities at the County’s Administration Building will include a kiosk for the app in the lobby. Instead of using QLess on a mobile device or computer, at the kiosk customers will simply pick the service they need, enter their first name and last initial, and be given an estimated wait time. Monitors in the lobby and a text notification on a mobile device will update those in the queue. When it’s their turn, customers will be alerted both visually and audibly through the monitor or their mobile device.

Appointments for some in-person services will be available by using the QLess calendar feature, including fingerprinting services by the Sheriff’s Department; employment candidate testing by Human Resources; homeowner certification tests through Community Development; specialized licenses from Finance; and military discharge papers and marriage license applications from the Recorder of Deeds. The calendar feature will show details about what services are available and when.

At the Pet Adoption Center, customers will be able to make an appointment to adopt a pet via the website or through the QLess app, either in advance or from the building parking lot. They will be given a wait time and alerted when they can enter the building.

The St. Charles County Public Health building is undergoing renovations to better keep customers and staff safe and secure, but when complete at the end of the year, QLess will be available for making health appointments and getting in a queue for services such as passports, vital records, testing and more.

It is important to note that QLess does not sell data or transfer it to third parties, however, those who do not wish to use the QLess app still will be able to access all services as before—by going to the location, using the kiosk in the Administration Building, calling to make an appointment, or visiting sccmo.org/OnlineServices for a list of services available online.

“Keeping our residents safe is always a priority, but it is especially important during this pandemic,” Ehlmann says. “QLess allows us to meet those unique needs now, while providing enhancements that will save customers time and improve our services now and in the future.”