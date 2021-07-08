St. Charles County immunization clinic offers back-to-school and COVID-19 vaccinations

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health offers school-required vaccinations, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, through its Immunization Clinic, located at 1650 Boone’s Lick Road in St. Charles. Immunizations build protection against preventable diseases, and Missouri state statutes require that students receive certain vaccinations to attend school.

“For nearly a year and a half, parents and children have taken precautions to protect against COVID-19,” says Department of Public Health Acting Director Sara Evers. “As the school year begins, it is extremely important that students receive vaccinations that prevent the outbreak of numerous diseases. Getting routine vaccinations and following the school vaccination requirements reduces and, in many cases, eliminates the threat from contagious diseases in our community.”

To meet state requirements, students must present documentation of up-to-date immunization status to school officials prior to the first day of attendance. This documentation includes a record of the month, date, and year that each vaccination was received. The Immunization Clinic can administer the required vaccination and provide a record of vaccinations received by the student.

Back-To-School vaccinations are offered by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August. Please call 636-949-1857 to schedule an appointment. Please note: A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 during their visit. Individuals should bring a current vaccination record to the appointment to ensure students receive all necessary vaccinations. For a complete list of vaccinations available, please visit sccmo.org/vaccinations.

Vaccinations provided by the Immunization Clinic are offered in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Services are payable by cash, check, or credit/debit card (includes a service fee). Those qualifying for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program can obtain vaccinations at no cost. VFC eligible individuals must meet one of the following criteria:

Do not have health insurance.

Have health insurance that does not cover immunizations.

Covered by Medicaid.

Native American or Alaskan Native.

COVID-19 Vaccinations Available Through Immunization Clinic

Clinical trials have shown COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective in preventing the illness, and the Department of Public Health is authorized to administer all authorized vaccine in accordance with the federal and state plans. The Immunization Clinic offers the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for those ages 12 and older and the Moderna or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine for those ages 18 and older. Individuals ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In May 2021, the CDC issued guidance on how fully vaccinated individuals can resume pre-pandemic activities. A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the last required dose of vaccine (two doses for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Janssen vaccine). Individuals should expect to receive the second dose approximately 21 days after the first dose for the Pfizer vaccine or 28 days after for the Moderna product.

To schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the Immunization Clinic, please call 636-949-1857.