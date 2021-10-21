70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones Oct. 21 – 27
St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones Oct. 21 – 27

Oct. 20, 2021 9:20 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
Road Closed sign
File photo

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, October 21  through Wednesday, October 27, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.  For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

  • Route 370, St. Charles County, one left lane closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River, 9 a.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Friday
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, one left lane closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm, midnight Monday through 2 p.m. Friday

Daily closures:

Thursday, October 21

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Friday, October 22

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.

Saturday, October 23

  • Route 370, St. Charles County, until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.

Sunday, October 24

  • Route 370, St. Charles County, until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.

Monday, October 25

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane eastbound at the Blanchette Bridge.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one right lane eastbound closed between Foristell and the Wentzville Parkway.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, starting midnight Monday, one left lane closed westbound between Elm and the Missouri River
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., one additional lane (two total) closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, starting 5 a.m. Monday, one left lane closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.

Tuesday, October 26

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane eastbound at the Blanchette Bridge.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one right lane eastbound closed between Foristell and the Wentzville Parkway.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., one additional lane (two total) closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.

Wednesday, October 27

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane eastbound at the Blanchette Bridge.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one left lane closed eastbound and westbound between Foristell and the Wentzville Parkway.
  • I-70. St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound between Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Cave Springs.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., one additional lane (two total) closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.

