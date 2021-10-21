St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones Oct. 21 – 27

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, October 21 through Wednesday, October 27, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Route 370, St. Charles County, one left lane closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River, 9 a.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Friday
- Route 370, St. Charles County, one left lane closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm, midnight Monday through 2 p.m. Friday
Daily closures:
Thursday, October 21
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
Friday, October 22
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.
Saturday, October 23
- Route 370, St. Charles County, until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.
Sunday, October 24
- Route 370, St. Charles County, until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.
Monday, October 25
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane eastbound at the Blanchette Bridge.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one right lane eastbound closed between Foristell and the Wentzville Parkway.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, starting midnight Monday, one left lane closed westbound between Elm and the Missouri River
- Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., one additional lane (two total) closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, starting 5 a.m. Monday, one left lane closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.
Tuesday, October 26
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane eastbound at the Blanchette Bridge.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one right lane eastbound closed between Foristell and the Wentzville Parkway.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., one additional lane (two total) closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
Wednesday, October 27
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane eastbound at the Blanchette Bridge.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one left lane closed eastbound and westbound between Foristell and the Wentzville Parkway.
- I-70. St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound between Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Cave Springs.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., one additional lane (two total) closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.
