St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones Oct. 21 – 27

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, October 21 through Wednesday, October 27, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Route 370, St. Charles County, one left lane closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River, 9 a.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Friday

Route 370, St. Charles County, one left lane closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm, midnight Monday through 2 p.m. Friday

Daily closures:

Thursday, October 21

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Friday, October 22

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.

Saturday, October 23

Route 370, St. Charles County, until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.

Route 370, St. Charles County, until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.

Sunday, October 24

Route 370, St. Charles County, until 2 p.m. Monday, two lanes closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.

Route 370, St. Charles County, until 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.

Monday, October 25

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane eastbound at the Blanchette Bridge.

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one right lane eastbound closed between Foristell and the Wentzville Parkway.

Route 370, St. Charles County, starting midnight Monday, one left lane closed westbound between Elm and the Missouri River

Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., one additional lane (two total) closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.

Route 370, St. Charles County, starting 5 a.m. Monday, one left lane closed eastbound between Elm and the Missouri River.

Tuesday, October 26

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane eastbound at the Blanchette Bridge.

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one right lane eastbound closed between Foristell and the Wentzville Parkway.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., one additional lane (two total) closed westbound between the Missouri River and Elm.

Wednesday, October 27