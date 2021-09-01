70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for September 2 – 8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for September 2 – 8

Sep. 1, 2021 5:12 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
Road Closed sign
File photo

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 2 through Wednesday, September 8, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.  For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

  • Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, September 2

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Hwy K to Lake St. Louis Blvd. starting at 9 p.m.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, two lanes eastbound from Elm Point to North 5th closed; 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. right lane closed

Friday, September 3

  • No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.

Saturday, September 4

  • No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.

Sunday, September 5

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, September 6

  • No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.

Tuesday, September 7

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Hwy K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Wednesday, September 8

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Hwy K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.