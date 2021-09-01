St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for September 2 – 8

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 2 through Wednesday, September 8, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.
Daily closures:
Thursday, September 2
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Hwy K to Lake St. Louis Blvd. starting at 9 p.m.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, two lanes eastbound from Elm Point to North 5th closed; 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. right lane closed
Friday, September 3
- No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.
Saturday, September 4
- No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.
Sunday, September 5
- No scheduled closures
Monday, September 6
- No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.
Tuesday, September 7
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Hwy K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
Wednesday, September 8
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Hwy K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
