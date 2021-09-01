St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for September 2 – 8

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 2 through Wednesday, September 8, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, September 2

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Hwy K to Lake St. Louis Blvd. starting at 9 p.m.

Route 370, St. Charles County, two lanes eastbound from Elm Point to North 5th closed; 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. right lane closed

Friday, September 3

No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.

Saturday, September 4

No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.

Sunday, September 5

No scheduled closures

Monday, September 6

No scheduled work due to the Labor Day weekend.

Tuesday, September 7

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Hwy K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Wednesday, September 8