St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 9 – 15

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 9 through Wednesday, September 15, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.
Daily closures:
Thursday, September 9
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevard
- Route 370, St. Charles County, right lane westbound closed at Discovery Bridge
Friday, September 10
- No scheduled closures
Saturday, September 11
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, September 12
- No scheduled closures
Monday, September 13
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevard
Tuesday, September 14
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevar
Wednesday, September 15
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevard
Be the first to comment