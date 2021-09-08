St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 9 – 15

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 9 through Wednesday, September 15, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, September 9

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevard

Route 370, St. Charles County, right lane westbound closed at Discovery Bridge

Friday, September 10

No scheduled closures

Saturday, September 11

No scheduled closures

Sunday, September 12

No scheduled closures

Monday, September 13

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevard

Tuesday, September 14

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevar

Wednesday, September 15