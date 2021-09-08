70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 9 – 15
St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 9 – 15

Sep. 8, 2021 5:39 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 9 through Wednesday, September 15, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.  For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

  • Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, September 9

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevard
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, right lane westbound closed at Discovery Bridge

Friday, September 10

  • No scheduled closures

Saturday, September 11

  • No scheduled closures

Sunday, September 12

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, September 13

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevard

Tuesday, September 14

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevar

Wednesday, September 15

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Boulevard

