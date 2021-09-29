St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 30 through Wednesday, October 6, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.
Daily closures:
Thursday, September 30
- Route D, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed in each direction from Route Z to Route DD. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closures.
- Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.
Friday, October 1
- Route D, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed in each direction from Route Z to Route DD. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closures.
- Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.
Saturday, October 2
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, October 3
- No scheduled closures
Monday, October 4
- Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.
Tuesday, October 5
- Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.
Wednesday, October 6
- Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.
