St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 30 through Wednesday, October 6, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, September 30

Route D, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed in each direction from Route Z to Route DD. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closures.

Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.

Friday, October 1

Route D, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed in each direction from Route Z to Route DD. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closures.

Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.

Saturday, October 2

No scheduled closures

Sunday, October 3

No scheduled closures

Monday, October 4

Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.

Tuesday, October 5

Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one lane closed in each direction. Flaggers will direct traffic through closures.

Wednesday, October 6