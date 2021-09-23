St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 23 – 29

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 23 through Wednesday, September 29, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, September 23

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd. May include shoulder and ramp closures.

I-70, St. Charles County, 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound at David Hoekel Parkway.

I-70, St. Charles County, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., all lanes closed westbound at David Hoekel Parkway – traffic will detour up and over the entrance and exit ramps.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound and one westbound lane closed between Mid Rivers Mall and Cave Springs

Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to5 a.m., one lane closed in each direction from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Friday, September 24

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd. May include shoulder and ramp closures.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound and one westbound lane closed between Mid Rivers Mall and Cave Springs

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed from Route D to Defiance. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Route F, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to noon, one lane northbound from Almeling Street to Route D. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.p.m. to5 a.m.,

Saturday, September 25

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to noon Sunday, one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.

Sunday, September 26

No scheduled closuresa

Monday, September 27

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd. May include shoulder and ramp closures.

I-70, St. Charles County, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound lane closed between Mid Rivers Mall and Cave Springs

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed from Route D to Defiance. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Tuesday, September 28

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound and one westbound lane closed between Route K and Lake St. Louis Blvd.

I-70, St. Charles County, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound lane closed between Mid Rivers Mall and Cave Springs

Route D, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one closed in each direction from Route Z to Route DD. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Wednesday, September 29