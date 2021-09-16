St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 16 – 22

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 16 through Wednesday, September 22, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.
Daily closures:
Thursday, September 16
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
- I-64, St. Charles County, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Route 364 will be closed.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.
Friday, September 17
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.
Saturday, September 18
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to noon, one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.
Sunday, September 19
- No scheduled closures
Monday, September 20
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
- I-64, St. Charles County, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Route 364 will be closed.
Tuesday, September 21
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
- Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to5 a.m., one lane closed in each direction from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Wednesday, September 22
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
- Route D, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one closed in each direction from Route Z to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
