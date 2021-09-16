70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 16 – 22
St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 16 – 22

Sep. 15, 2021 7:54 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 16 through Wednesday, September 22, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.  For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

  • Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, September 16

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
  • I-64, St. Charles County, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Route 364 will be closed.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.

Friday, September 17

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.

Saturday, September 18

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to noon, one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.

Sunday, September 19

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, September 20

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
  • I-64, St. Charles County, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Route 364 will be closed.

Tuesday, September 21

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
  • Route DD, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to5 a.m., one lane closed in each direction from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Wednesday, September 22

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound from Route K to Lake St. Louis Blvd.
  • Route D, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one closed in each direction from Route Z to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

