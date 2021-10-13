St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for October 14 – 20

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, October 14 through Wednesday, October 20, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake Saint Louis Boulevard and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, October 14

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Route 94 to Premier Parkway Bridge.

Friday, October 15

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound at Route 370.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Route 94 to Premier Parkway Bridge.

Saturday, October 16

No scheduled closures

Sunday, October 17

No scheduled closures

Monday, October 18

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route 370.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. thru next week, one lane closed eastbound from Elm to the Missouri River.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Route 94 to Premier Parkway Bridge.

Tuesday, October 19

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Bryan Road to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Wednesday, October 20