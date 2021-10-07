St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Oct. 7 – 13

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 13, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, October 7

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one eastbound Blanchette Bridge lane closed.

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Lake St. Louis Boulevard to Route K.

Friday, October 8

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Lake St. Louis Boulevard to Route K.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.

Saturday, October 9

No scheduled closures

Sunday, October 10

No scheduled closures

Monday, October 11

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one eastbound Blanchette Bridge lane closed.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.

Tuesday, October 12

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one eastbound Blanchette Bridge lane closed.

Wednesday, October 13