St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Oct. 7 – 13

Oct. 6, 2021 8:08 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
Road Closed sign
File photo

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, October 7  through Wednesday, October 13, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.  For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

  • Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, October 7

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one eastbound Blanchette Bridge lane closed.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Lake St. Louis Boulevard to Route K.

Friday, October 8

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Lake St. Louis Boulevard to Route K.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.

Saturday, October 9

  • No scheduled closures

Sunday, October 10

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, October 11

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one eastbound Blanchette Bridge lane closed.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Cave Springs.

Tuesday, October 12

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one eastbound Blanchette Bridge lane closed.

Wednesday, October 13

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one eastbound Blanchette Bridge lane closed.

 

