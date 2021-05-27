70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for May 27 – June 2
St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for May 27 – June 2

May. 26, 2021 9:22 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
Road Closed sign
File photo

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 26, 2021), weather permitting:

Thursday, May 27

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various lanes closed at Woodlawn.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed in each direction from Maple Leaf to Dyer. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure. 

Friday, May 28

  • No scheduled closures

Saturday, May 29

  • No scheduled closures

Sunday, May 30

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day

  • No scheduled closures

Tuesday, June 1

  • Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harry S. Truman.

Wednesday, June 2

  • Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harry S. Truman.

