St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for May 27 – June 2

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 26, 2021), weather permitting:
Thursday, May 27
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various lanes closed at Woodlawn.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed in each direction from Maple Leaf to Dyer. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Friday, May 28
- No scheduled closures
Saturday, May 29
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, May 30
- No scheduled closures
Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day
- No scheduled closures
Tuesday, June 1
- Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harry S. Truman.
Wednesday, June 2
- Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harry S. Truman.
