St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for May 27 – June 2

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 26, 2021), weather permitting:

Thursday, May 27

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various lanes closed at Woodlawn.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed in each direction from Maple Leaf to Dyer. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Friday, May 28

No scheduled closures

Saturday, May 29

No scheduled closures

Sunday, May 30

No scheduled closures

Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day

No scheduled closures

Tuesday, June 1

Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harry S. Truman.

Wednesday, June 2