St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for May 20 – 26

May. 19, 2021 4:48 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 26, 2021), weather permitting:

Thursday, May 20

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound I-70 lane closed between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., two left and right lanes closed at Harry Truman Blvd.

Friday, May 21

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound I-70 lane closed between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Saturday, May 22

  • No scheduled closures

Sunday, May 23

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, May 24

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Tuesday, May 25

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Wednesday, May 26

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

 

