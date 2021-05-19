St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for May 20 – 26

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 26, 2021), weather permitting:

Thursday, May 20

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound I-70 lane closed between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., two left and right lanes closed at Harry Truman Blvd.

Friday, May 21

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound I-70 lane closed between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Saturday, May 22

No scheduled closures

Sunday, May 23

No scheduled closures

Monday, May 24

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Tuesday, May 25

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Wednesday, May 26