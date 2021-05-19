St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for May 20 – 26

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 26, 2021), weather permitting:
Thursday, May 20
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound I-70 lane closed between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., two left and right lanes closed at Harry Truman Blvd.
Friday, May 21
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound I-70 lane closed between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Saturday, May 22
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, May 23
- No scheduled closures
Monday, May 24
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Tuesday, May 25
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Wednesday, May 26
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one westbound lane closed between Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
