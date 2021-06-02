St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for June 3 – 9

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 9, 2021), weather permitting:

Ongoing closures

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.

Daily closure

Thursday, June 3

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

Route 370, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various lanes closed eastbound and westbound at Harry S. Truman Boulevard.

Friday, June 4

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

Saturday, June 5

No scheduled closures

Sunday, June 6

No scheduled closures

Monday, June 7

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

Route 67, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lance closed northbound and southbound at the Missouri River (Lewis Bridge).

Tuesday, June 8

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

Route 67, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lance closed northbound and southbound at the Missouri River (Lewis Bridge).

Wednesday, June 9