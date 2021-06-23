St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for June 24 – 30

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, June 24 through Wednesday, June 30), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.
Daily closures:
Thursday, June 24
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.
Friday, June 25
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.
Saturday, June 26
- No scheduled closures.
Sunday, June 27
- No scheduled closures.
Monday, June 28
- I-64, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound over the Missouri River (Daniel Boone Bridge). Crews will also have equipment over the shared use path along the eastbound lanes.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 .a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.
Tuesday, June 29
- I-64, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound over the Missouri River (Daniel Boone Bridge). Crews will also have equipment over the shared use path along the eastbound lanes.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 .a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.
Wednesday, June 30
- I-64, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound over the Missouri River (Daniel Boone Bridge). Crews will also have equipment over the shared use path along the eastbound lanes.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 .a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.
Be the first to comment