St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for June 24 – 30

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, June 24 through Wednesday, June 30), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.

Daily closures:

Thursday, June 24

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.

Friday, June 25

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.

Saturday, June 26

No scheduled closures.

Sunday, June 27

No scheduled closures.

Monday, June 28

I-64, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound over the Missouri River (Daniel Boone Bridge). Crews will also have equipment over the shared use path along the eastbound lanes.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 .a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.

Tuesday, June 29

I-64, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound over the Missouri River (Daniel Boone Bridge). Crews will also have equipment over the shared use path along the eastbound lanes.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 .a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.

Wednesday, June 30