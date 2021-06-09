70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for June 10 – 16
St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for June 10 – 16

Jun. 9, 2021
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 16), weather permitting:

Ongoing closures

  • Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.

Daily closures

Thursday, June 10

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K 

Friday, June 11

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Saturday, June 12

  • No scheduled closures

Sunday, June 13

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, June 14

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Tuesday, June 15

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Wednesday, June 16

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

