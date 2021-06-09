St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for June 10 – 16

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 16), weather permitting:
Ongoing closures
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.
Daily closures
Thursday, June 10
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K
Friday, June 11
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
Saturday, June 12
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, June 13
- No scheduled closures
Monday, June 14
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
Tuesday, June 15
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
Wednesday, June 16
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.
Be the first to comment