St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for June 10 – 16

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 16), weather permitting:

Ongoing closures

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.

Daily closures

Thursday, June 10

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K

Friday, June 11

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Saturday, June 12

No scheduled closures

Sunday, June 13

No scheduled closures

Monday, June 14

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Tuesday, June 15

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound from Lake St. Louis to Route K.

Wednesday, June 16