St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for July 8 – 14

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 14, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.
Daily closures:
Thursday, July 8
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
- Route K, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed southbound at Clear Creek Drive.
Friday, July 9
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
Saturday, July 10
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, July 11
- No scheduled closures
Monday, July 12
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
- Route K, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed southbound at Clear Creek Drive.
Tuesday, July 13
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed westbound at Railroad bridge.
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound south of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Wednesday, July 14
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound south of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
