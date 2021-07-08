70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for July 8 – 14
St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for July 8 – 14

Jul. 7, 2021 7:07 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
Road Closed sign
File photo

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 14, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.  For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

  • Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.

Daily closures:

Thursday, July 8

  • Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
  • Route K, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed southbound at Clear Creek Drive.

Friday, July 9

  • Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.

 Saturday, July 10

  • No scheduled closures

Sunday, July 11

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, July 12

  • Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
  • Route K, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed southbound at Clear Creek Drive.

Tuesday, July 13

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed westbound at Railroad bridge.
  • Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound south of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Wednesday, July 14

  • Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound south of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

