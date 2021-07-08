St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for July 8 – 14

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 14, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.

Daily closures:

Thursday, July 8

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.

Route K, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed southbound at Clear Creek Drive.

Friday, July 9

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.

Saturday, July 10

No scheduled closures

Sunday, July 11

No scheduled closures

Monday, July 12

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.

Route K, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed southbound at Clear Creek Drive.

Tuesday, July 13

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed westbound at Railroad bridge.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Walnut Springs Drive to Neal Lane.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound south of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Wednesday, July 14