St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for July 29 – August 4

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, July 29 through Wednesday, August 4, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.

Daily closures:

Thursday, July 29

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound ramp at Bryan Road.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Friday, July 30

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound between Bryan Road and Highway K.

I-70, St. Charles County, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., all lanes eastbound and westbound closed between Wentzville Parkway and Highway W/T.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound at Heritage Crossing.

Saturday, July 31

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., all lanes closed eastbound and westbound between Wentzville Parkway and Highway W/T.

Sunday, August 1

No scheduled closures

Monday, August 2

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound between Bryan Road and Highway K.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound at Heritage Crossing.

Tuesday, August 3

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound between Bryan Road and Highway K.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound at Heritage Crossing.

Wednesday, August 4