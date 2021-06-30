St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for July 1 – 7

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 7, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until late July.
Daily closures:
Thursday, July 1
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.
Friday, July 2
- No scheduled closures.
Saturday, July 3
- No scheduled work due to the Independence Day weekend.
Sunday, July 4
- No scheduled work due to the Independence Day weekend.
Monday, July 5
- No scheduled work due to the Independence Day weekend.
Tuesday, July 6
- I-64, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound east of Winghaven Boulevard.
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed beteen Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.
Wednesday, July 7
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed beteen Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the eastbound south outer road west of Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound at Heritage Crossing.
- Route K, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane southbound at Clear Creek Drive.
Be the first to comment