St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 5 – 11

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 5 through Wednesday, August 11, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, August 5

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Friday, August 6

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Saturday, August 7

No scheduled closure

Sunday, August 8

No scheduled closures

Monday, August 9

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound ramp at Bryan Road.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Tuesday, August 10

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound ramp at Bryan Road.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Wednesday, August 11