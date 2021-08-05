70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 5 – 11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 5 – 11

Aug. 4, 2021 8:25 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
Traffic cones

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 5 through Wednesday, August 11, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.  For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

  • Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, August 5

  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.
  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Friday, August 6

  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.
  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Saturday, August 7

  • No scheduled closure

Sunday, August 8

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, August 9

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound ramp at Bryan Road.
  • Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.
  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Tuesday, August 10

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound ramp at Bryan Road.
  • Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Wednesday, August 11

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound ramp at Bryan Road.
  • Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.