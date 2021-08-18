St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 19 – 25

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 19 through Wednesday, August 25, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, August 19

Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harvester.

Friday, August 20

Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harvester.

Saturday, August 21

No scheduled closures

Sunday, August 22

No scheduled closures

Monday, August 23

No scheduled closures

Tuesday, August 24

No scheduled closures

Wednesday, August 25