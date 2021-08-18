St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 19 – 25

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 19 through Wednesday, August 25, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.
Daily closures:
Thursday, August 19
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harvester.
Friday, August 20
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harvester.
Saturday, August 21
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, August 22
- No scheduled closures
Monday, August 23
- No scheduled closures
Tuesday, August 24
- No scheduled closures
Wednesday, August 25
- No scheduled closures
Be the first to comment