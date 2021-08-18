70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Government » St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 19 – 25
St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 19 – 25

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 19 through Wednesday, August 25, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.  For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

  • Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, August 19

  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harvester.

Friday, August 20

  • Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Harvester.

Saturday, August 21

  • No scheduled closures

Sunday, August 22

  • No scheduled closures

Monday, August 23

  • No scheduled closures

Tuesday, August 24

  • No scheduled closures

Wednesday, August 25

  • No scheduled closures

