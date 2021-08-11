St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 12 – 18

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 18, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, August 12

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Friday, August 13

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Saturday, August 14

No scheduled closures

Sunday, August 15

No scheduled closures

Monday, August 16

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound ramp at Bryan Road.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.

Tuesday, August 17

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.

Wednesday, August 18