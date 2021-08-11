St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for August 12 – 18

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 18, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.
Daily closures:
Thursday, August 12
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.
Friday, August 13
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.
Saturday, August 14
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, August 15
- No scheduled closures
Monday, August 16
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound ramp at Bryan Road.
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound near Heritage Crossing. Various ramps may be closed for up to an hour during this time.
Tuesday, August 17
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.
Wednesday, August 18
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis Blvd. to Route K.
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane closed in each direction between Walnut Springs Drive and Neal Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane eastbound and westbound at Heritage Crossing.
