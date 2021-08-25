St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 26 through Wednesday, September 1, 2021), weather permitting.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Ongoing closures:

Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.

Daily closures:

Thursday, August 26

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.

Friday, August 27

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.

Saturday, August 28

No scheduled closures

Sunday, August 29

No scheduled closures

Monday, August 30

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.

Tuesday, August 31

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.

Wednesday, September 1