St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, August 26 through Wednesday, September 1, 2021), weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Ongoing closures:
- Veterans Memorial Parkway (I-70 Outer road), St. Charles County, closed between Lake St. Louis and Rue Petite Drive until December.
Daily closures:
Thursday, August 26
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.
Friday, August 27
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.
Saturday, August 28
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, August 29
- No scheduled closures
Monday, August 30
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.
Tuesday, August 31
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.
Wednesday, September 1
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Route K and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.
