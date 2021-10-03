St. Charles County Highway Department to host virtual open house for Duello Road project

The St. Charles County Highway Department is hosting an Informational Virtual Open House on the Duello Road Phase 3A Project Oct. 6-20, 2021. Residents may view plans and submit questions and comments online at sccmo.org/DuelloRoad3AProject.

The Phase 3A project reconstructs 0.33 miles of Duello Road starting approximately 400 feet north of Orf Road and ending at Route N where construction currently is taking place to relocate Hopewell Road and realign Route N to reduce hazardous curves. Proposed improvements include:

Widening Duello Road and adding curb and gutter and enclosed storm drainage.

Smoothing vertical alignment for improved sight distance.

Constructing ADA-compliant concrete sidewalks along both sides of the roadway.

Adding northbound and southbound left-turn lanes and a westbound right-turn lane at Orf Road.

Improving the intersections at Orf Road and at Brookfield Crossing Drive to enhance traffic flow in the area.

The project is in the preliminary design stage. After the Informational Virtual Open House, the design may be altered based on public feedback. Easement and right-of-way acquisition/negotiation is expected to begin around summer 2022. Construction would follow in 2023.

On or after Oct. 6, residents may request an appointment to view plans in person at the St. Charles County Highway Department, 301 N. Third Street in St. Charles. Contact Chris Bostic, Engineering Design Manager, at 636-949-7305 or cbostic@sccmo.org to schedule.

For additional questions, please contact the St. Charles County Highway Department at 636-949-7305.