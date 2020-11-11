St. Charles County has highest U.S. Census response rate in Missouri

St. Charles County may see an increase in federal funding, thanks to county residents who participated in the 2020 Census. The county had the highest response rate of Missouri’s 115 counties at 81.6 percent, a rise from 77.3 percent for the 2010 census.

Census results are used to determine the number of congressional seats for each state and to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants and other support to states, counties and communities for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.

While data collection is complete, and 99.9 percent of addresses across the nation have been accounted for, the U.S. Census Bureau is still in the process of compiling the detailed information. Population counts will be given to the U.S. President Donald Trump by the Dec. 31, 2020 statutory deadline.

Census efforts began locally in July 2019, when County Executive Steve Ehlmann appointed 21 community leaders to form the St. Charles County Complete Count Commission. The purpose of the Commission was to promote Census awareness and encourage participation in the process throughout the county. The Commission worked diligently with community partners, including municipalities, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations and the library district to educate residents on the importance of completing the Census, and how the county benefits from the data compiled from Census results.

“The Commission kept the momentum going throughout the year despite being in the middle of a pandemic,” said County Executive Ehlmann. “I want to thank them for their efforts and congratulate St. Charles County on a successful response. This will have a positive impact on the future of our county.”

St. Charles County’s response includes self-response, as well as nonresponse follow up by Census enumerators. This was the first time Census information could be submitted online, and it was the preferred method of response according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county joined 25 of the nation’s 3,215 counties as top responders.

For more information on the 2020 Census, visit census.gov.