St. Charles County Government to open administration, public health, police department on May 29

St. Charles County Government buildings have been closed to the public since Wednesday, March 25, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of the community and County employees. On Friday, May 29, the County Administration Building, 201 N. Second St., the Department of Public Health, 1650 Boone’s Lick Rd., both in St. Charles; and the St. Charles County Police Department, 101 Sheriff Dierker Ct., O’Fallon, are reopening with modifications to access and services. Remaining County buildings, including Courts, are scheduled to reopen Monday, June 1.

“County staff has been working diligently over the past several weeks to make certain buildings are as safe as possible for the public and our employees,” says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “As with most facilities everywhere, our buildings were not constructed with social distancing in mind. We are making modifications and planning for a future with social distancing as the norm.”

Administration Building

Normal operating hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, will resume at the Administration Building, but with access limited to the first floor. Window service for the Assessor and Collector of Revenue will be available on that floor as in the past, and window service for the Recorder of Deeds is being added for the reopening. The Sheriff, Finance, Human Resources and Community Development departments will have a representative in the lobby behind a plexiglass shield in a shared space, when needed. Visitors for other departments are encouraged to call and make an appointment in advance; a representative from that department will escort the visitor from the first floor to the appropriate office.

Please note that the Department of Corrections (County Jail), located adjacent to the Administration Building, remains closed to the public until further notice.

Department of Public Health

The Health Services Division of the Department of Public Health will resume some in-person services during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, however, these services will be modified to protect employees and visitors. Services for WIC, vital records and passports will be offered during regular operating hours, but sexually transmitted disease testing will be by appointment only. The Immunization Clinic will remain closed but will resume revised services at a later date. The Pet Adoption Center, 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, continues to offer animals for adoption which can be viewed online at sccmo.org/Pets; appointments can be made to view adoptable animals. Animal Control officers are working in the community; Environmental Health inspectors are monitoring businesses for social distancing so routine inspections have not yet resumed. Residents are encouraged to check the Department of Public Health website at sccmo.org/PublicHealth for updated information, or to call 636-949-7400 with questions.

Police Department

The Police Department will reopen with normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fingerprinting will resume from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for CCW (carrying a concealed weapon) licensing and sex offender registration. Visit the Police Department website at sccmo.org/Police for information about the department and services, or to call 636-949-3000 with questions.

Additional Precautions and Information

Upon entrance to any County building, employees and the public are encouraged to wear cloth facial protection, and everyone is required to have a health screening, including temperature check, before entering. Those with a fever or who have other COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the building. Temporary modifications have been made to all buildings to allow for social distancing and flow, including designated entrances and exits with permanent modifications to follow this summer.

Continuing to access County Government services by phone, email or online is strongly encouraged. A comprehensive list of these services can be found at sccmo.org/OnlineServices. Residents can visit sccmo.org/Directory for a list of department and division phone numbers or call the main switchboard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 636-949-7900.

The St. Charles County Government website, sccmo.org, will be updated daily, when necessary, to reflect any changes in facility or department services.