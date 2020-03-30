St. Charles County Government services online and email

To better protect our residents and employees from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), all St. Charles County buildings, including the Administration Building at 201 North Second St., have been closed to the public. The Administration Building is where many residents go for services from departments including the Assessor, Collector of Revenue, Community Development and Recorder of Deeds.
During these challenging times, these departments and others remain committed to serving their customers. Many services are available online and staff are available to answer calls. Visit sccmo.org/OnlineServices for a full list of online services. Visit sccmo.org/Directory for a list of department and division phone numbers or call the main switchboard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 636-949-7500.
For more information about COVID-19 from the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, visit sccmo.org/COVID or call the Information Hotline at 636-949-1899.
Assessor: sccmo.org/Assessor
Personal Property: 636-949-7420
Real Estate: 636-949-7428
Email: persprop@sccmo.org
Fax: 636-949-7434
Links to Online Services:
- Access Personal Property Assessment Forms
- E-File website (Citizens are asked to use the account number and unique access code printed on personal property assessment form sent from the Assessor.)
- Online form
- Confirm receipt of Personal Property Assessment Forms
- Access the Property Database Search
- Access GIS mapping
Email:
Obtaining a Certificate of Non-Assessment:
You may request a Certificate of Non-Assessment (i.e., tax waiver) by emailing or faxing one of the following documents to the Assessor’s office:
- Title – front and back (seller and purchaser information must be completed)
- Title application
- Missouri vehicle registration renewal notice
- Current out-of-state registration
- Bill of sale
Once the Assessor’s office has processed the certificate, the Collector of Revenue’s office will mail the document within 1-2 business days.
Collector of Revenue: sccmo.org/Collector
Main: 636-949-7470
Fax: 636-949-7471
Email: collector@sccmo.org
Online Services:
Renewing License Plates:
Please visit the Department of Motor Vehicles Website: http://dor.mo.gov/motorv/plates/renew.php. Citizens can call or email the Collector’s office to obtain needed information from their tax receipt.
Please note: It can take up to three business days for tax payments to reflect on the Collector’s payment website and up to one week for the local DMV Offices to see it in the State database.
Community Development: sccmo.org/CommunityDevelopment
Main: 636-949-7346
Fax: 636-949-7336
Email: commdev@sccmo.org
Online Services:
- Access 2030 Master Plan
- Access County codes and ordinances
- Access a link to Citizenserve to:
- Apply for permits, review status, schedule inspections
- Apply for or renew required contractor licenses
- Look up a list of active contractors
- Organizations can apply to the Community Assistance Board for County housing grants
- Pay permit and application fees
- Submit plans for review
- Submit code enforcement/property maintenance concerns
- Submit inspection reports for private sewage disposal inspections
- Submit land development and zoning applications
Email:
- Apply for CDBG-funded home improvement program and transportation vouchers by emailing cdbg@stcharlescitymo.gov.
- Submit comments for public hearings on applications being reviewed by Planning and Zoning, the Board of Zoning Adjustment, Flood Plain Vision Board, and the Commission on Environmental Quality by emailing planning@sccmo.org.
- Apply to the Domestic Violence Board for County grants by emailing planning@sccmo.org.
Recorder of Deeds: sccmo.org/Recorder
Main: 636-949-7505
Fax: 636-949-7512
Email: recorder@sccmo.org
Online Services:
- Access Electronic Document Recording (eRecording) links for title companies, law firms, banks and other businesses to electronically submit their documents
- Access recorded documents database
- Download and submit a Marriage License Information Form
- Register for Property Fraud Alerts
- Other Services (Military Discharges and Social Security Number redactions)
Citizens also can call the Copy Center at 636-949-7509 to get an emailed copy of a deed or have a certified marriage license mailed.
