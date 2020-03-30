St. Charles County Government services online and email

To better protect our residents and employees from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), all St. Charles County buildings, including the Administration Building at 201 North Second St., have been closed to the public. The Administration Building is where many residents go for services from departments including the Assessor, Collector of Revenue, Community Development and Recorder of Deeds.

During these challenging times, these departments and others remain committed to serving their customers. Many services are available online and staff are available to answer calls. Visit sccmo.org/OnlineServices for a full list of online services. Visit sccmo.org/Directory for a list of department and division phone numbers or call the main switchboard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 636-949-7500.

For more information about COVID-19 from the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, visit sccmo.org/COVID or call the Information Hotline at 636-949-1899.

Assessor: sccmo.org/Assessor

Personal Property: 636-949-7420

Real Estate: 636-949-7428

Email: persprop@sccmo.org

Fax: 636-949-7434

Links to Online Services:

Email:

Obtaining a Certificate of Non-Assessment:

You may request a Certificate of Non-Assessment (i.e., tax waiver) by emailing or faxing one of the following documents to the Assessor’s office:

Title – front and back (seller and purchaser information must be completed)

Title application

Missouri vehicle registration renewal notice

Current out-of-state registration

Bill of sale

Once the Assessor’s office has processed the certificate, the Collector of Revenue’s office will mail the document within 1-2 business days.

Collector of Revenue: sccmo.org/Collector

Main: 636-949-7470

Fax: 636-949-7471

Email: collector@sccmo.org

Online Services:



Renewing License Plates:

Please visit the Department of Motor Vehicles Website: http://dor.mo.gov/motorv/plates/renew.php. Citizens can call or email the Collector’s office to obtain needed information from their tax receipt.

Please note: It can take up to three business days for tax payments to reflect on the Collector’s payment website and up to one week for the local DMV Offices to see it in the State database.

Community Development: sccmo.org/CommunityDevelopment

Main: 636-949-7346

Fax: 636-949-7336

Email: commdev@sccmo.org

Online Services:

Apply for permits, review status, schedule inspections

Apply for or renew required contractor licenses

Look up a list of active contractors

Organizations can apply to the Community Assistance Board for County housing grants

Pay permit and application fees

Submit plans for review

Submit code enforcement/property maintenance concerns

Submit inspection reports for private sewage disposal inspections

Submit land development and zoning applications

Email:

Apply for CDBG-funded home improvement program and transportation vouchers by emailing cdbg@stcharlescitymo.gov.

Submit comments for public hearings on applications being reviewed by Planning and Zoning, the Board of Zoning Adjustment, Flood Plain Vision Board, and the Commission on Environmental Quality by emailing planning@sccmo.org.

Apply to the Domestic Violence Board for County grants by emailing planning@sccmo.org.

Recorder of Deeds: sccmo.org/Recorder

Main: 636-949-7505

Fax: 636-949-7512

Email: recorder@sccmo.org

Online Services:

Citizens also can call the Copy Center at 636-949-7509 to get an emailed copy of a deed or have a certified marriage license mailed.