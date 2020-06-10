St. Charles County Government offers non-profit agencies PPE assistance

St. Charles County is making available limited quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at no cost to non-profit organizations operating in and serving individuals within the county under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Organizations meeting the criteria below should make application to the County between June 10 and 19, 2020, at sccmo.org/NonprofitPPE.

Eligible entities are:

Non-profit organizations in good standing with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.

Non-profit agencies that provide direct services to vulnerable populations (elderly, disabled, disadvantaged youth, etc.) with a service provision that requires sustained and direct personal contact between the service provider and client.

Non-profit agencies operating in, and providing services to, clients within St. Charles County; PPE must be used to assist vulnerable populations residing in St. Charles County.

Within five working days of the application closing on June 19, St. Charles County will allocate PPE to agencies based on supply, and the County will notify each agency with a pickup time and location. PPE may include masks, gloves, bouffant caps, face shields, gowns and shoe covers. The County will make every effort to fill all orders; however, due to the high volume of requests and limited supply on hand, each order may not be filled completely.

Agencies are advised to email covid19logistics@sccmo.org with any questions.