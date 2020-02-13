St. Charles County Government Expo set for March 7

Have questions about assessments, taxes, health or public safety? Need to complete or change your voter registration or obtain a marriage license? Curious about what’s next for County parks?

If your answer to any of these questions is “Yes!” then don’t miss the second annual St. Charles County Government Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, in the Center Court on the lower level of Mid Rivers Mall. Representatives from more than 24 County departments and divisions will be on hand in a fun, interactive setting to talk about services provided by St. Charles County Government and programs available in the community.

“Last year’s Expo had a great turnout and we are excited to partner again with Mid Rivers Mall for this event,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “The Expo provides an excellent opportunity to talk with residents about the essential services they receive from their County government and discuss how we can continually work to serve them better.”

The Expo also will feature information about the 2020 Census, County Government job opportunities, emergency planning, and exciting events coming to The Family Arena. Attendees can obtain heart health screenings from the Department of Public Health and try their hand at disc golf with the Parks Department. Law enforcement vehicles and equipment will be available to see firsthand, and guests can meet County K9s and the St. Charles County Police Department’s robot dog! Attendees can also register to win attendance prizes, including a cabin rental at Klondike Park.

Visit sccmo.org for more information. For questions concerning this event, contact Molly Dempsey, Community Relations Manager, at 636-949-7900, ext. 3724, or mtdempsey@sccmo.org.