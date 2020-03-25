St. Charles County government buildings closure list

To protect the health and safety of the community and help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the St. Charles County Government buildings and facilities listed below will close to the public effective at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, until further notice. Staff will remain on-site to conduct business, answer telephones, and assist customers with processing items online. Future announcements will be made about public meetings typically held in these facilities.

For a list of online services available through St. Charles County Government, visit sccmo.org/OnlineServices. Visit sccmo.org/Directory for a list of department and division phone numbers or call the main switchboard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 636-949-7900.

For more information about COVID-19 from the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, visit sccmo.org/COVID or call the Information Hotline at 636-949-1899.

County Buildings and Facilities Closed to the Public as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

Administration Building at 201 N. Second St. in St. Charles

County Parks: While park open spaces, as well as natural, paved and multi-use trails for hiking, biking and equestrian use, fishing lakes, and disc golf courses will remain open, indoor meeting facilities, playgrounds, dog parks, drinking fountains, restrooms, campsites, cabins and shelters, as well as The Heritage Museum at 1630 Heritage Landing in St. Peters and Youth Activity Park at 7801 Hwy. N. in Dardenne Prairie, will close. The gift shop at The Historic Daniel Boone Home at 1868 Hwy. F in Defiance also will close to the public and tours of the home are suspended.

The Parks Department continues to suspend Parks programs until further notice. Parks staff will contact guests who have camping and shelter reservations affected by these closures. Parks are open daily from 7 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset, and guests visiting are encouraged to practice proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

indoor meeting facilities, playgrounds, dog parks, drinking fountains, restrooms, campsites, cabins and shelters, as well as The Heritage Museum at 1630 Heritage Landing in St. Peters and Youth Activity Park at 7801 Hwy. N. in Dardenne Prairie, will close. The gift shop at The Historic Daniel Boone Home at 1868 Hwy. F in Defiance also will close to the public and tours of the home are suspended. The Parks Department continues to suspend Parks programs until further notice. Parks staff will contact guests who have camping and shelter reservations affected by these closures. Parks are open daily from 7 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset, and guests visiting are encouraged to practice proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. County Police Department at 101 Sheriff Dierker Ct. in O’Fallon: The In-House officer is available for questions. Records, concealed carry weapon (CCW) permits, evidence viewing, and property retrieval are closed. Fingerprinting is available only on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In-person sex offender compliance continues.

Department of Public Health at 1650 Boone’s Lick in St. Charles

Executive Building/Historic Courthouse at 100 N. Third St. in St. Charles

Family Arena box office at 2002 Arena Pkwy. in St. Charles

Highway Department at 301 N. Third St. in St. Charles

Juvenile Justice Center at 1700 S. River Rd. in St. Charles

Municipal Court at 399 Turner Blvd. in St. Charles: The Municipal Court building is closed to the public. The court has suspended all court sessions until April 17. The court will notify any defendant that is currently scheduled for a suspended court session via U.S. Mail of rescheduled court dates. A link to pay tickets online is available through sccmo.org/MunicipalCourt and courts.mo.gov/casenet, or call 800-444-1187.

Pet Adoption Center at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. in St. Peters: Open for appointments only to reclaim lost animals.

Recycle Works Centers at 60 Triad South Dr. in St. Charles and 2110 E. Pitman Ave. in Wentzville: Both centers remain open; however, the offices are closed to the public. Items that require payment or help to unload will NOT be accepted; this includes televisions, computers, miscellaneous electronics, bulbs, appliances, and Household Hazardous Waste. Recyclables still accepted at both facilities include paper, cardboard, plastic, tin, aluminum, clothing, oil, antifreeze, cooking oil, and Recycle Works West accepts glass.

Additional and Earlier Building Announcements